Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman warned that Israel’s ground invasion of Gaza was very dangerous. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Saudi Arabia has voiced grave concern to US officials over Israel’s impending ground offensive on Gaza, saying it could be “catastrophic” for the Middle East.

In a meeting with US lawmakers in Riyadh last week, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) warned that an Israeli invasion of Gaza would be “extremely dangerous” for the wider region, Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal told The New York Times.

“The Saudi leadership hopes that a ground operation can be avoided for reasons of stability as well as loss of life,” he said.

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, who is part of the US delegation, added that the crown prince was trying to prevent a “longer and deeper conflict” in the Middle East.

MBS voiced similar fears directly to US President Joe Biden when the two leaders spoke on Wednesday, stressing the need to avoid “situations that affect the security and stability of the region.” He then called for a “just and comprehensive peace” that guarantees the “legitimate rights” of Palestinians, and urged Israel to end the “siege” on Gaza.

The White House has signaled strong support for Israel since deadly Hamas attacks earlier this month, and responded to rising tensions with military deployments in the Middle East. US officials say the move is intended to deter outsiders from taking part in the Gaza war, often referring to Iran and affiliated militia groups in Iraq, Syria and Lebanon.

During his call with Bin Salman, Biden also spoke about the need to “prevent the conflict from escalating,” and indicated that “state and non-state actors” would seek to get involved.

Other Arab leaders have also echoed Bin Salman’s concerns in recent days. At the Cairo Peace Summit in Egypt last weekend, King Abdullah of Jordan said the world must “work immediately” on a ceasefire, and warned of a “humanitarian catastrophe that will push our entire region to the brink.”

Although the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have so far postponed a full-scale ground offensive in Gaza, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has outlined a three-phase plan to eliminate Hamas and establish a new “security regime” in the Palestinian territory, starting with airstrikes and followed by “maneuvers.” ” on land.

The IDF has deployed 360,000 reservists in preparation for the offensive, and has pounded Gaza with daily airstrikes for nearly three weeks. More than 1,400 Israelis have been killed in the latest violence, in addition to more than 7,000 Palestinians.

