Kylian opened the scoring with an invention in the first half, Kolo Muani and Lee scored in the second half. The Rossoneri are last alone in the group, even if nothing is completely compromised yet

Little malice in front of goal, lightness in the defensive phase: due to situations already seen repeatedly this season, Milan fell 3-0 in Paris and terribly complicated the Devil’s path in group F. Now the Rossoneri are last, tied to 2 points , with Newcastle and Borussia at +2 and PSG at +4. The situation is not yet definitively compromised, but from now on all that remains for Giroud and his teammates is to win. PSG struck in the first half, right at Milan’s best moment, with an exceptional start from Mbappé, who was very quick to put Tomori out of action. In the second half, after Pulisic wasted a clear opportunity, the French doubled their lead with Kolo Muani on the development of a corner where practically all of Milan fell asleep. Previously, a goal by Dembelé had been disallowed, after a check on the monitor, for a foul on Musah. Lee closed the scoring late in the game. The Rossoneri are expected by Napoli in the championship on Sunday: after Juve and PSG, it risks becoming a very complicated week.

October 25 – 10.54pm

