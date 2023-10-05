The current Mazda MX-5 ND, which saw the light of day in 2015, is the antidote to increasingly heavy sports cars with exaggerated power and a hefty price tag. After a first major update in 2018, it is now time for update number two. As a result, from now on we will refer to the MX-5 ND3.

Led there be light

Visually you have to take out the magnifying glass to notice the differences on the Roadster and RF (targa). Giveaways include the disappearance of the LED daytime running lights in the bumper. From now on, it is beautifully concealed in headlights with a modified signature. The rear lights were also – discreetly – refreshed and from now on every light point of the MX-5 is fully LED.

Mazda is not touching the bumpers, although the front grille is getting a subtle update. There is a new radar for adaptive cruise control with emergency braking assistance on the left side. After all, if you know the MX-5 repertoire by heart, you will also notice the new Aero Gray Metallic exterior color and the modified wheel designs in 16 and 17 inches.

Track mode!

Inside, the refreshed MX-5 focuses on infotainment. Don’t worry, the compact roadster has not suddenly become a digital experience. There is room for an expanded 8.8-inch infotainment screen with narrower edges and faster software. Operation via the rotary knob on the center console remains possible. Speaking of buttons; Next to the steering wheel, the MX-5 gets a new button for the traction control system. From now on there is also a “circuit mode”. It allows for a little more sliding fun, but still intervenes when things seem to be going completely wrong.

Mazda is finishing the home market with a new beige interior that you can link to a beige fabric top on the Roadster. According to Mazda, a nod to classic roadsters and honestly; it suits me.

Extra pk’s!

Underneath, the engineers have ensured that driving pleasure can be taken to a higher level. This of course starts with the track mode for the traction control, but there is also a new limited slip differential on all versions equipped with a manual six-speed gearbox and an adjusted calibration of the steering. If that wasn’t enough to convince you, they also ran their hands over the naturally aspirated 1.5-liter four-cylinder.

It received 1 hp more in the first update five years ago (whoa!), but can now make do with another 4 extra hp. This brings the power to 136 hp! Okay, that doesn’t sound exuberant, but don’t forget that an MX-5 weighs less than your obese mother-in-law’s toenail. The 2-liter four-cylinder remains untouched and will also have a healthy 184 hp after 2023.

When in Europe?

Although this is a JDM variant of the MX-5 for the Japanese market, you can bet that these updates will also come to Europe. Not least because we previously heard whispers in the corridors that Mazda Europe will be set firm targets for the sale of the MX-5 next year. At the time it seemed a bit bizarre to us, but now we understand that such a refreshed version can provide some momentum again.