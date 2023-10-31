At Mazda they like to do things differently, and the best example of this is perhaps the Wankel engine. That type of combustion engine basically dates from the 1920s when a certain Felix Wankel — hence the name — invented the device. However, in the 1970s the power source was further developed for the automotive sector by Mazda and NSU. The latter manufacturer no longer exists, which means that Mazda is now the only standard bearer of the rotary engine… And they take that seriously.

Not without a fight

Mazda has announced that it has built its 2 millionth car with such a Wankel engine. That sounds like a large number, but secretly it did not happen without a fight, because until about a year ago this type of engine seemed dead and buried. Then Mazda brought it back from obscurity and put it in their MX-30 R-EV, eleven years after their last Wankel engine model – the Mazda RX-8 – had gone out of production. Until then, Mazda had continuously had rotary engine models in its catalogue, from the iconic Cosmo Sport in 1967 to several generations of the RX-7. For example, the Wankel counter already stood at 1 million units in 1978 and Mazda reached one and a half million cars built with Wankel engines in 1986.

It is no coincidence that it took another 37 years to reach 2 million units. For example, the Wankel engine turned out to emit proportionately more and consume more than traditional combustion engines of comparable power. In addition, rotary engines were also significantly more maintenance-sensitive, giving them a reputation for being unreliable. Mazda has already solved the poor efficiency in the case of the new MX-30 R-EV by using the block as an optional generator in an electrically powered car. They have ensured reliability with things such as thicker gaskets and a ceramic coating on the cylinder wall. Enough for the Wankel engine to reach the next million? Time will tell us…