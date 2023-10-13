Moisés and Óscar have new reinforcements in Pasapalabra. Maya Pixelscaya, Carles Sans, José Corbacho and Soraya Arnelas have arrived to help them and, incidentally, leave many anecdotes during the next three programs. The first ones did not take long to arrive, at Una de Cuatro.

After the good work of Corbacho and Óscar on the part of the orange team, leaving Soraya without participating and asking “that it not happen again”, it was the blue team’s turn to play. Maya is in charge of starting with four options… among which she has confessed a crush!

Between Napoleon and Mario Casas, the Zapeando collaborator has acknowledged that she stays with the historical figure. “I love it,” she confessed, ensuring that the actor is “less of a crush.” It is a demonstration of how much he likes history. In any case, he just got the two questions right that referred to those two options. Relive this moment in the video!

Furthermore, at the end of this program we were able to enjoy another exciting Rosco who faced Óscar and Moisés. The contestants have fought for a jackpot of 982,000 euros.

Óscar has been the most successful, achieving 23 correct answers. Will they have been enough to win? Find out in the video!