Suara.com – Persik Kediri is aiming for maximum results when playing the away match against hosts PSS Sleman in the 16th week of BRI Liga 1 2023/2024, Saturday (21/10) at the Maguwoharjo Stadium, Sleman.

Persik coach, Marcelo Rospide, emphasized that the team had trained optimally in preparation for the match. The White Tiger squad – nicknamed Persik – has prepared optimally during the competition break during the October international break.

“We had quite good time and preparation before this match. I think we have prepared optimally. Even though we are playing away, we want the best results,” he said as published by Antara, Friday (20/10).

Persik in this week 16 match will certainly not be strengthened by Rohit Chand who has accumulated yellow cards and Ahmad Agung who has also been banned from playing twice.

However, coach Marcelo Rospide was reluctant to consider this as an obstacle and chose to remain focused on the players who had been prepared a week before this match was held.

Persik is still aiming for maximum results in this match in Sleman.

“Apart from Rohit Chand and Ahmad Agung, we also couldn’t bring in Aqil Munawar who was injured. But I think we have done quite good training and are ready to play later,” said the Brazilian coach.

Persik Kediri is currently in 12th position in the League 1 standings with 19 points. Meanwhile, PSS Sleman is in 14th place in the standings with 18 points.