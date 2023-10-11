Suara.com – Luna Maya and Maxime Bouttier are increasingly showing their affection in public. Most recently, Luna Maya was broadcasting live with Maxime Bouttier while selling her cosmetics.

However, in the Live broadcast, Luna Maya was seen trying cosmetics such as eyebrow pencil and lipstick on Maxime Bouttier’s face.

In the Live Luna Maya broadcast shared by the Tiktok account @luvjyb, Maxime Bouttier looked resigned when he was dressed by the artist of August 26 1983. Initially, Luna Maya used an eyebrow pencil on Maxime Bouttier’s eyebrows.

Even though he avoided it, Maxime Bouttier seemed resigned to having his eyebrows applied. After applying her eyebrows, Luna Maya continued applying lipstick to Maxime Bouttier.

Maxime Bouttier also looked resigned when Luna Maya put lipstick on the 30 year old artist’s lips.

“No, you can’t see (the lipstick),” said Luna Maya, quoted by Suara.com from Tiktok @luvjyb, Wednesday (11/10/2023).

The video upload of Maxime Bouttier surrendering while being dressed by Luna Maya immediately drew various comments from netizens. Netizens are busy seeing the closeness of the two artists who are increasingly showing off their togetherness in public.

“So sweet,” said the @mey*** account.

“I’m excited to see them, I hope they’ll be together,” explained the account @mar***.

“You two are really funny, really happy to see it,” said the account @nur***.

“Excited,” said the account @yun***.