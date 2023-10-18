A few months ago it was announced that the streaming platform HBO Max will stop working and become “Max”which will have a combination of content in fusion with Discovery.

It was last April when it was reported that HBO Max would stop working to give way to the new platform which has already reached USAand that it will also do so in countries of Latin Americaincluding Mexico.

Initially it was said that the platform would arrive in Mexico by the end of 2023, however, The date of its premiere in the country will be until 2024 during the first quarter.

“Latin America will be the first international market to launch the streaming platform,” Warner announced during the annual Entertainment and Technology Summit in Los Angeles.

The CEO and president of Global Streaming and Games at Warner Bros. Discovery, JB Perrette mentioned that there was a delay in the launch, which is why it will arrive until 2024, and will also reach other European countries during the course of next year.

“We have to launch it in the rest of the world, including Latin America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, where we were originally going to do it later this year. To make sure we do it right, we are going to delay the arrival in Latin America until the first quarter of the the next year”.

