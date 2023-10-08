Max Verstappen has millions of extra reasons to smile, owner.

Yes, we already told you in February (#Hanskraaijjunior), but yesterday it was really official: Max Verstappen is a three-time Formula 1 world champion. So father-in-law Nelson Piquet has nothing left to boast about at the dinner table, because Max is on equal footing. altitude with the Brazo. And also with Ayrton Senna, Niki Lauda, ​​Jackie Stewart and Jack Brabham. Crikey.

Besides the fact that it is a nice accolade, it also gives Max Verstappen a huge bonus. The Dutchman is already appropriately compensated for his services with a base salary of 50 million dollars per year. But according to Essentially Sport, Max rakes in a welcome $25 million extra with the championship.

It is not entirely clear what the quality publication is based on. In any case, we do not get the impression that manager Raymond Vermeulen just sent them a copy of Max’s contract. But we now know that it is very common in F1 for drivers to be paid handsomely for points achieved, victories and championships. Genii Capital practically went bankrupt when Kimi Raikkonen suddenly started winning races for the team. That could never have been the intention! As a result, the Finn also skipped his last races for the team…

The late Justin Wilson did not receive a basic salary but 75,000 pounds per point scored when he was allowed to drive five races at Jaaaaaaaaaaaag in 2003. Fortunately for the Brit, he took one point in the American Grand Prix. Otherwise it would have been bread and butter for Jos Verstappen’s amiable tall teammate at Minardi.

So, well, 25 million or not, Max will undoubtedly receive a huge, fat bonus. With the bonus, Max would then earn 2.40 Euro per second, every second of the day. Whose deed.

