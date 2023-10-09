Suara.com – Red Bull racer Max Verstappen said he would continue to try hard to win even though he had succeeded in winning the title at the Qatar GP F1 weekend.

“We will enjoy it a little bit (victory at the Qatar GP) but there are still some races out there that we want to win!” said Verstappen as quoted on the official Formula 1 website, Monday as published by Antara.

The 26 year old racer managed to become world champion F1 driver three seasons in a row by finishing P2 in the Sprint race on Saturday (7/10) at the Lusail International Circuit and won the Qatar GP on Sunday (8/10) followed by McLaren partner Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris.

Verstappen took his win tally in 2023 to 14 wins from 17 races, with five rounds still remaining.

In his third win, Verstappen said he was proud of the entire team involved in the project. He also enjoys being accompanied by those closest to him, namely his family and team members.

“All my titles feel very different, and I think that’s really beautiful. “The first one was very emotional, I think this one was the best in terms of performance and dominance as a team, so a lot of different feelings from the three,” said Verstappen.

“I don’t think anyone on the team expected that we would go into the season with this many wins. “Of course we are very proud of our achievements and I am very proud to be sitting here talking about the championship,” he added.