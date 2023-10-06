Max Verstappen can win his third world title tomorrow. After that there is more to gain, but he doesn’t want that at all.

What is the problem of Johan Cruijff, Fanny Blankers-Koen and Jaap Eden according to former goalkeeper Ronald Waterreus? They were less great athletes than our own Formula 1 hero, Max Verstappen.

The former goalie wrote it down in his column in the daily newspaper De Limburger: Max Verstappen is already the greatest Dutch athlete ever. You’ll just be told.

It does not matter

Well, our own Max thinks so too. Everyone is great in their own way, says the almost three-time world champion in Qatar. The Monegasque is simply proud to be Dutch and as a country we should be proud of all athletes from our past and present. Dixit Verstappen.

Whether you are number 1 or the second best athlete does not matter at all. At least in these types of lists. In his Red Bull he just wants to be at the front, drive and finish.

Sportsman of the year

In 2016, 2021 and 2022, the world speed racing champion in the premier class was named Sportsman of the Year. Max does not find the question of who is the best sportsman or sportswoman relevant at all. He finds it ridiculous to judge who has done better than someone else in all those different sports.

Max Verstappen doesn’t want to win

In fact, he doesn’t even want to win this year. That is unfair for all those other athletes who put just as much effort into their sport and also achieve great results. Because of these types of prizes, they do not get the appreciation they deserve because only one person can walk away with the trophy.

In short, Max Verstappen does not even want to win the title of Sportsman of the Year 2023. We’ll see if the organization listens to him. Last year he sent his sister to pick up the statue, we get the feeling that he will not show up at the NOC*NSF Sports Gala this year either.

This article Max Verstappen doesn’t even want to win first appeared on Ruetir.