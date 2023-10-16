In an interview with Formula 1, Max Verstappen looks back on his third title.

From rookie in Formula 1 to three-time world champion in less than 10 years. Max Verstappen’s career is bizarre when you think about it and he is only 26 years old. In an interview with Formula 1, Max Verstappen speaks about winning his third title. The ‘easiest’ yet.

With the third title in his bag, Max Verstappen belongs to a list of legendary F1 drivers. Names like Senna, Lauda and Stewart then come to the fore. The interviewer also presents this fact to him, Verstappen responds by saying that he could never have imagined this. The recently published interview was conducted in Doha three hours after winning the third title.

Max says he is very proud of what he has already achieved. Yes, I think you can say that. But there is always more, as the driver also realizes. Think of Michael Schumacher or Lewis Hamilton who went a bit further than ‘just’ three titles. If Max Verstappen wants to break those records, he still has a number of seasons to go.

He says that as far as he is concerned, it does not stop with a third title. But when asked if he is already working on the fourth, he says no. The Dutchman is not concerned about that yet. After all, the season is not over yet. Although it is no longer about the world title, Max still wants to achieve good results in the remaining races this season.

To match Michael Schumacher with seven world championships? It is possible, says Verstappen. But the question remains whether that will actually succeed. The driver is not only dependent on himself. The car must also be rock solid. Whether Red Bull Racing will also be dominant in the coming years is of course a question mark. As a neutral viewer you hope not, because a battle for the win is more fun than watching a dominant team.

Third trophy in Max’s apartment

But where will the third world championship trophy be placed? Max Verstappen may earn tens of millions of euros per year. He doesn’t like living in a huge villa. Due to tax benefits, the world champion resides in Monaco, in a small apartment. Well, I’d say pay taxes and live in a large villa.

Anyway. One trophy is on the refrigerator in the apartment and the other is in a cupboard near the television. He says he still has to see where the third one will be.

This article Max Verstappen could never have imagined this first appeared on Ruetir.