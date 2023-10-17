Max is an animated film that tells the story of Maximilian Kolbe and the incredible challenges he faced during the Nazi invasion of Poland in World War II.

Max. SPECIAL/CORAZÓN FILMS.

Kolbe was sent to Auschwitz, the Nazi concentration camp, as punishment for helping and protecting the Jews. In his last sacrifice he offered to exchange places with a man condemned to death, who had a wife and children, by doing this, he sacrificed his life..

Max. SPECIAL/CORAZÓN FILMS.

The film is told through a contemporary story of an encounter between an older man, Gunter, and a rebellious teenager named DJ.. The story of Father Maximilian teaches the young man about sacrifice and love.

Max

(Max and me)

By Pablo José Barroso.

Mexico, 2023.

XM

Themes

Cinema premieres Max film animation Pablo José Barroso

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions