Spain is, along with France, one of the most important European markets for Warner, as the company said in a conference it gave in the context of Mipcom Cannes. It was there where, as Variety tells it, Warner gave more details about the arrival of its new platform, Max, to different countries of Europe, including ours.

As revealed by Gerhard Zeiler, president of international at Warner Bros. Discovery, and Leah Hooper, the company’s European head of streaming, Max will reach 22 European countries (a group that includes Spain, France, Belgium, the Nordic countries, Portugal, Netherlands and various countries in central and eastern Europe) in spring 2024. It is something more concrete than the vague “sometime in 2024” that we had until now.

Among other news announced, there has been talk that Max will stream live sports, with broadcasts from the Eurosport portfolio: international cycling or tennis competitions and, of course, the Olympic Games that Paris will host next year. This expansion strategy coincides, ironically, with a gradual cut in investment in Europe, which has led to much fewer in-house productions and a tremendous reduction in the catalogue.

Last April was when Warner announced that HBO Max and Discovery+ would merge into a single platform. The move was highly discussed at the time because it was a risky strategic decision: trying to bring together all its forces in a single offer, what Warner did was blow up what is possibly its most prestigious brand: HBO. At the moment, it is taking its toll with millions of subscribers lost in the movement.

