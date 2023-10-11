Suara.com – MotoGP racers from the Aprilia Racing team seem to have a unique way of greeting fans in Indonesia.

Different from other MotoGP racers, Maverick Vinales seems to greet fans in an unusual way.

Vinales seems to really understand what content is going viral in Indonesia.

“Hello Indonesia! How are you? Can I borrow one hundred?” wrote @maverick12official, quoted Wednesday (11/10/2023).

Unique way for MotoGP racer Maverick Vinales to greet fans in Indonesia. (Source: iG/maverick12official).

Vinales’ upload apparently immediately flooded with comments from Indonesian MotoGP fans. He immediately added an explanation in the comments column, “Just kidding, friends!”

It is known that Vinales only arrived in Indonesia on Tuesday evening after spending a week with his wife and two daughters in Spain.

The Indonesian MotoGP event will take place this weekend, precisely at the Mandalika International Street Circuit, Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara, on 13-15 October 2023.

A number of riders were also observed starting to arrive in Lombok to prepare for the race. Some of them even deliberately came to Indonesia early to relax like Maverick Vinales.

For information, the Mandalika MotoGP free practice series will be held starting Friday (13/10/2023), followed by a sprint race on Saturday (14/10/2023), and the main race on Sunday (15/10/2023).

