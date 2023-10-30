October 29, 2023

The post-match confessions are particularly heavy.

Maverick Viñales did not finish the MotoGP Thai Grand Prix, and at the end of the day in Buriram he wanted to clarify the reasons for his stop. Furthermore, he also admitted that there are some things in Aprilia that aren’t going as he would like.

Viñales had made himself noticed in free practice, in which he had always been in the very top positions. Then, however, his personal ordeal began: “This tends to happen to us, we reach the limit of the bike on Friday. Then that’s it. Already in Q2 we had some problems, but in the race I wasn’t even able to reach the finish line. There was an infernal heat coming from the bike, for 2-3 laps I couldn’t even breathe.”

“I decided to stop, because continuing didn’t make sense – continued Viñales -. The heat was emanating from the bike itself, and we necessarily have to improve on this aspect. Otherwise I won’t be able to finish the race in Sepang either”.

“Unfortunately, when we start so far back on the grid, Aprilia is a bit of a disaster. This weekend was full of ups and downs. We need to understand what happened well, because on weekends like this I feel overwhelmed”, concluded Viñales .

©Getty Images