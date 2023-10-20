Kingsman: Secret Service director thinks Star Wars story should be retold from scratch

The director of films like X-Men: First Class and Kingsman: Secret ServiceMatthew Vaughn, would reboot the Star Wars franchise if he had the chance.

What does Matthew Vaughn think about Star Wars?

Since the release of the first film in 1977, the saga has not stopped growing, to the point that now Star Wars has a large number of fans who know everything about this universe. After 46 years, the world created by George Lucas has been expanding over the years with new stories involving the same characters that started it all.

During a conversation with the actor Josh Horowitz On the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Vaughn talked about what he thinks of the state of Star Wars. The director explained that at this moment he is not very interested in directing a film from that franchise because what he wants is to reintroduce the best-known characters.

Vaughn commented that there was only one way for him to make a movie. Star Wars, and it is none other than restarting the franchise. This is because he thinks that Lucas’ universe is the Skywalker family, and that is why the studio has made a mistake in trying to expand this world.

“For me, making a Star Wars movie is playing with the characters I loved. Bond, do you care about Bond? You ask me who will play the next Wolverine? Why are these characters so sacred that, starting in ’77, you can’t remake them for a new audience?

Vaughn has already rebooted a franchise, since it was he who directed X-Men: First Class in 2011. Although in the future Lucasfilm may decide to start from scratch with its most popular saga, in the short term it is an impossible option.