The director reveals big news about the Kick-Ass reboot at New York Comic-Con. Why a reboot and not a third installment?

If you’ve been on tenterhooks since you found out that Kick-Ass would be hitting the big screen again, buddy, hold on because the rollercoaster has only just begun. It turns out that Matthew Vaughn, the mastermind behind the phenomenon, has dropped a bombshell at New York Comic-Con that has left us all stunned. Are we talking about a third installment? No, nothing like that! We are going headlong into a reboot of the saga and according to the director, it will be “like nothing that has been seen before on film.”

A reboot that promises to break the mold

So why not continue with a third part of Kick-Ass? Well, Vaughn himself has the answer: “With Kick-Ass, I’d like to do a third installment with those characters, but I think we just need to use a straw, so to speak, to cleanse everyone’s palates and remind them that Kick-Ass It’s crazy and something different,” he explained. Whoa, whoa! It is as if you were tasting a haute cuisine menu and before the main course they serve you a sorbet so that you can fully appreciate all the flavors. Vaughn wants to shake us up with something completely new.

“So crazy I can’t talk about it” And if you think that sounds exciting, wait until you hear more. A couple of years ago, Vaughn stated about the reboot plans that he “is so fucking crazy that I can’t talk about it.” Now, he claims that he’s going to need “a very, very brave actor or actress to play the new Kick-Ass because he’s going to scare the hell out of them.” Let’s see who is the handsome man or woman who dares.

Comic book inspiration, who will put on the mask now?

The Kick-Ass franchise, inspired by the comic by Mark Millar and John Romita Jr., originally showed us Aaron Taylor-Johnson as a teenager with superhero aspirations and Chloe Grace Moretz as the vigilante Hit-Girl. Vaughn, however, has not revealed who the new faces of these iconic characters will be.

Kick-Ass’ impact on pop culture

We can’t talk about the new Kick-Ass without taking a look at the past. The first film, released in 2010, was a breath of fresh air in the superhero genre. In a world saturated by capes and shields, Kick-Ass arrived with irreverent attitude, graphic violence and a completely unique sensibility. I mean, who doesn’t remember Hit-Girl, played by Chloe Grace Moretz, swearing and handing out trash? The franchise went from being a comic book adaptation to a cultural phenomenon, and many are wondering if this new installment will maintain the same irreverent and cheeky tone that made the original so iconic.

Comparing him to other characters in film and television is difficult., because Kick-Ass has never been a typical superhero. He doesn’t have superpowers, his motivation is more mundane, and his sense of justice is, well, pretty questionable. Dave Lizewski (the character’s real name) is more a Don Quixote in tights than a modern Superman. Therefore, when faced with a reboot, the big question is whether this new version will maintain the essence of the character or if we will see a more polished and politicized reinterpretation. In any case, expectations are high and speculation is through the roof..

What’s happening with Argylle and when can we expect news

Before we see any images of this new Kick-Ass, Vaughn has yet to release his new film, Argylle, which will hit theaters on February 2, 2024. So although we are eager to know more about the reboot, We will have to be patient a little more.

Now, the director is convinced that the reboot “will cause so much controversy and that everyone will talk about it. Just as there will be people who will love it, there will be others who will dislike it.”

Can this reboot surpass the impact of the original films? It’s a mystery. But one thing is for sure: Vaughn is determined to break all schemes. And here we are, biting our nails.