The treatment that Halle Berry received was the reason that Matthew Vaughn left the production of X-Men: The Last Stand

Matthew Vaughnknown for being the director of films such as Kingsman: Secret Service and Kick-Ass: Ready to Smashhas finally explained what caused his departure from X-Men: The Last Stand.

Halle Berry was cheated on

Vaughn was originally set to helm the X-Men film before the studio cast Brett Ratner. In the New York Comic-ConVaughn revealed why he left the project, noting that he didn’t like it at all to see that studio executives were misleading Halle Berry for him to sign.

“I went to one of the executives’ office and saw a script for X3, and I immediately knew it was much thicker. I wondered what the hell this draft is. He said, ‘Don’t worry about it,’ and I said, ‘No, no. I am the director. I’m worried about this draft.’ He didn’t tell me, so I took it literally (it was like a crazy moment), opened the first page and it said, ‘Africa. Storm. Children dying due to lack of water. (Storm) create a storm and save all these children.’”

“I said, ‘What is this?’ They said, ‘Oh, it’s Halle Berry’s script.’ I said, ‘Okay, because she hasn’t signed yet.’ But this is what she wants it to be, and when she signs, we’ll throw it in the trash.”

Although Vaughn left the production very disillusioned, he would later return to the franchise with X Men First generation.