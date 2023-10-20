“Never say never,” says the famous director of X-Men and Kingsman, Matthew Vaughn, about his possible participation in the DC universe

If you ever wondered what would happen if the director of the brilliant Kingsman got fully into the world of DC superheroes, well, it seems you’re not the only one. Matthew Vaughn He recently dropped the bomb on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, and did not rule out the idea of ​​directing The Authority, one of DC’s next big bets.

A marriage in sight

“Never say Never,” Vaughn confessed. And although he made it clear that he is very happy with his personal projects, he also spoke about the good state of DC with James Gunn in front. “DC is in the best hands he’s been in in a long time, so let’s see what happens,” she added.

If the name Vaughn doesn’t ring a bell, wake up! He is he saga manager as well known as Kick-Ass and X-Men: First Class, in addition to the aforementioned Kingsman. But be careful, this is not the first time he has flirted with the DC universe. A few years ago there was talk of him directing a second part of ‘Man of Steel’, although those plans eventually dissolved.

This film is key to understanding DC’s new direction, since it is one of the first installments of Gunn’s DC universe, a sort of soft reboot of the DCEU. The Authority is the work of writer Warren Ellis and artist Bryan Hitch, and debuted in 1999. The superhero team is primarily made up of characters from Stormwatch, such as Jenny Sparks and Apollo. The film will mark the first time The Authority has been adapted beyond the comics.

The appeal of “renegades” in superhero movies

In the current panorama of superhero movies, the appeal of “renegades” is on the rise. Characters that break molds and challenge the established have great potential to tell fresh and exciting stories. With films like Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, we’ve already seen what can be done outside of traditional superhero archetypes. Now, let’s imagine what a director like Vaughn could bring to a team like The Authority, which has always been characterized by being a little darker, more radical and, definitely, less conventional than its DC colleagues.

Vaughn has a history of breaking with the established, as he demonstrated with Kick-Ass, where the superheroes have no powers and often suffer very real consequences. In Kingsman, he took up the spy genre and revolutionized it with a style that mixes fast-paced action with sharp, black humor. Let’s apply that formula to The Authority and we could have a movie that not only breaks the box office, but also changes the way we view DC superheroes.

While we wait for news about The Authority, let’s remember that Vaughn is not idle. His next film, Argylle, will return to the spy genre and will feature a luxury cast that includes Bryce Dallas Howard, Henry Cavill and John Cena, among others.

A different Superman

It’s interesting to mention that before all this fuss, Vaughn tried to launch a superman trilogy, although Warner Bros. chose to reboot the character with ‘Man of Steel’. Could we one day see a Vaughn version of Superman? Only time will tell.

The DC universe is constantly evolving, and characters like those from The Authority join a long list of adaptations that hope to win over both new fans and the most loyal ones. And who knows, maybe Vaughn ends up being the brain behind this new chapter. For now, it is a very suggestive “never say never.”