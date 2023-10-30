The director of films like Kingsman believes that leaving everything in the hands of technology has ruined the stories.

Not a long time ago Superhero movies, especially those released under the Marvel Studios label, became real blockbusters in just a few hours. in all the movie theaters in the world, and his series were the main topic of conversation for weeks. But this time has given way to an era in which superhero film fatigue can be felt.

And while the studio led by Kevin Feige tries to find the reason behind this general reluctance, director Matthew Vaughn seems to have it clear. “When you make a superhero movie you have to work twice as hard to make people believe it. “I think the CGI has ruined everything.”he explained in an interview with Screenrant.

“Nowadays movies look like video games. You don’t believe the characters…Except for Guardians of the Galaxy, for me the raccoon and Groot are wonderful. In that I think that DC is far below Marvel, although James Gunn and Peter Safran have good ideas.” However, it is not the only problem that the director of Kingsman sees, but that many films have been made.

“I think there have been a lot of bad superhero movies, as happened with Westerns and that has caused people to get tired of the genre, not because of the genre itself, but because the movies are bad. The truth is that I am very intrigued to see what The Marvels is like,” Vaughn acknowledged, giving a vote of confidence to Marvel.

Disney’s CEO has also realized that less is more

But Vaughn’s theories are not the only ones that try to explain the so-called “superhero movie fatigue”, since Disney’s own CEO, Bob Iger also admitted in a recent interview that the fact that Marvel had expanded into series television had caused fans to “lose focus.”

“Marvel had never been in the television business and not only increased their film production, but they ended up making several television series and, Frankly, that diluted focus and attention.”explained the CEO of Disney, giving his own vision of superhero fatigue.