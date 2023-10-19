Matthew Vaughn, director of Kingsman and X-Men: First Class, thinks the superhero genre could use a break

Here we are, superhero movie devourers, with our popcorn in hand and imaginary cape in the wind, but what would happen if the genre that we like so much needs a recharge of energy? Matthew Vaughn, the wizard behind the cameras on hits like Kingsman: The Secret Service and X-Men: First Class, thinks maybe it’s time to give the genre a break.

If you’re fan of superheroes and comics, you’ve surely heard of this British director. In an interview with Screen Rant at New York Comic Con, Vaughn dropped a bombshell: “I think what happened is that they became superheroes, and the movie part wasn’t that important.” And is not for less; Superheroes are everywhere, but at what cost to cinema?

Matthew Vaughn: a look at his career

To understand where Vaughn comes from, let’s take a look at his career, which is not exactly short. After producing several Guy Ritchie films such as Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels and Snatch, Vaughn ventured into directing in 2004 with Layer Cake, starring Daniel Craig. After giving life to films like Kick-Ass, and the aforementioned Kingsman and X-Men, this filmmaker has left his mark in the world of superheroes, which gives weight to his opinion.

Hold your breath! His next project is Argylle, a spy thriller with a killer cast: Henry Cavill, Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Rockwell, Bryan Cranston, and many more. The plot, oh guys, promises to hook us. She tells of a reclusive writer whose works of fiction begin to look suspiciously like the activities of a real-life spy organization. Oh Mother!

Vaughn vs. Hollywood: A shared vision?

While Matthew Vaughn makes a strong argument about the possible saturation of the superhero genre, one wonders if other Hollywood heavyweights share his vision. We must not forget that the American dream factory is full of visionaries like Christopher Nolan and Taika Waititi, who have brought fresh air to this universe with films like The Dark Knight and Thor: Ragnarok. These filmmakers have also made us question what constitutes a “superhero movie,” taking the genre to more mature and complex terrain.

Vaughn joins a a growing chorus of voices who are questioning the sustainability of the genre in its current state. While the industry has seen meteoric growth with the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the DC Extended Universe, it also risks falling into monotony and repetition. So it might not be a bad idea to listen to veterans like Vaughn who have spent years shaping and contributing to the superhero cinematic landscape we love so much. Could it be time for some serious introspection in Hollywood?

The exhaustion of the genre

The genre of superhero movies has experienced a boom, but like everything, it may need a reboot. It’s not just about what Matthew Vaughn thinks, it’s about an industry that could benefit from taking one step back so it can take two steps forward. Furthermore, if we add to all this overexploitation of superheroes the quality of the latest great projects by DC and Marvel, it makes us really think about whether so much saturation of superheroes is necessary. For now, we have to wait for someone to surprise us with something so cool that it will make us forget about this debate. Time will tell.