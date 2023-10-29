The afternoon of this Saturday, October 28 The death of actor Matthew Perry was reported, at 54 years of age, who was especially known for participating in the series “Friends” where he played Chandler. This information was provided by the TMZ media, dedicated to monitoring the lives of famous Americans.

According to the report, his body was found in a residence in Los Angeles, where, apparently, he had an incident in a jacuzzi, according to authorities reports, Matthew would have suffered a heart attack.

At this time no further details of his death have been given.

More information in a moment.

