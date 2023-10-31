On October 28, the entertainment world received unfortunate news after the death of Matthew Perry to the 54 years oldactor who starred in the character of “Chandler Bing” in the series “Friends”.

According to information from the authorities provided to the newspaper Los Angeles TimesPerry was discovered dead in a jacuzzi at his residence in Los Angeles, United States.

The authorities arrived at his home around 4:00 p.m. local time and it was at that moment that they found him in a state of unconsciousness, according to the newspaper report.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office has informed the media that they have performed a first autopsy, but are still waiting for the results of the toxicological analysiswhich could take several weeks to be available, this according to a report from the People Magazine.

The same media reported that “online documentation” is available that describes the status of Perry’s cause of death. This information is labeled as “pending” because additional research is required.

On the other hand, the medium TMZ reported that they did not find illicit narcotics in the actor’s house, although they affirm that they reported that they found different drugs, in addition to medications that are controlled with prescriptions such as antidepressants and anxiolytics.

For several years Matthew Perry was fighting addictions, this after his participation in the famous series “Friends”, he even mentioned in an interview that he was involved in many problems.

