Yesterday we all woke up with very sad news: Matthew Perryknown worldwide for playing Chandler Bing in Friends, He had died at his home in California. The causes of his death are still unclear, but everything seems to indicate that an accident has claimed the life of this charismatic actor who was only 54 years old. Today all of us fans of the iconic series mourn his absence and more than one is sure that he is already thinking about watching the sitcom from the beginning once again. But Perry was more than just Chandler: the actor also did other works for whom he would surely also like to be remembered.

Matthew already confessed in the presentation of his biography – which we recommend you read if you are interested in the actor’s life – that what he would really like to be remembered for is for having managed to help other people get out of the hole in which he found himself. Addicted for years to alcohol and opioid medications, the actor went through a real hell for many years of his life and when he finally took control of it, he tried to ensure that no one else went through it.

During his journey on stage he worked on several projects, some with more than notable presence. Here we review 5 titles that you will surely like to see or browse and that go beyond the legendary Central Perk cafeteria.

Fake appearances

Typical comedy film that was even number 1 at the box office for several weeks. The story itself is nothing special, but Perry’s appearance is worth it. We also have on tape Bruce WillisRosanna Arquette and Michael Clarke Duncan, among others.

Tango for three

Romantic comedy starring Matthew Perry alongside Neve Campbell and Dylan McDermott. It was the year 2000 and it was the typical film that featured popular actors of the moment. The proposal received tremendously mixed reviews, but once again the work of the actor in charge of giving life to Chandler Bing was praised – and even some critics wondered how he had lent himself to this story given his talent.

Only fools fall in love

A good box office in the US and the actor’s debut on the big screen are two of the “milestones” of this film. Also the fact that Parry considers it his best film in his memoirs. It is still another romantic comedy with the added bonus that, when it premiered in 1997, it had two very popular faces: his own and that of Salma Hayekhis co-star.

Studio 7 on the Sunset Strip

It is a 2006 series -two years after the end of Friends-, directed by Aaron Sorkin, in which Matthew was one of its protagonists along with Amanda Peet, Bradley Whitford, Sarah Paulson and Steven Weber. Its first season received a magnificent review, nominations for several awards… And yet after “a temporary hiatus” it was finally canceled to the annoyance of many.

Other appearances

In addition to other titles, Matthew Perry also appeared in episodes of several series such as Scrubs -where he actually directed the chapter-, Ally McBeal (appears in two chapters), The West Wing and even in Beverly Hills 90210 when he was still a true unknown – we leave you precisely that moment below.

Rest in peace, Matt. And thanks for so many laughs.