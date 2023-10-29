Suara.com – Matthew Perry’s death leaves deep sorrow. This Friends series player was found dead in the jacuzzi of his home in Los Angeles.

Temporary estimates are that Matthew Perry died due to a heart attack.

Apart from that, Cristian Gonzales’ daughter, Amanda Gonzales, finally officially got married. She was married to handsome footballer Christian Rontini in Yogyakarta.

Their second marriage also carried quite strong Javanese traditions.

Furthermore, the following is a series of popular articles on the entertainment channel Suara.com which aired on Sunday (29/10/2023).

1. Matthew Perry Died Allegedly Due to a Heart Attack

Matthew Perry (Instagram/@mattyperry4)

Sad news comes from Matthew Perry. The actor who played Chandler Bing in Friends reportedly died on Saturday (28/10/2023) local time.

The death of Matthew Perry was conveyed directly by Warner Bros. as reported by People on Sunday (29/10/2023).

2. Amanda Gonzales is officially married to footballer Christian Rontini who has converted to Islam

Amanda Gonzales is officially married to footballer Christian Rontini

The daughter of footballer Cristian Gonzales, Amanda Gonzales, officially married her Filipino lover Christian Rontini at the Royal Ambarukmo Pendopo, Yogyakarta, Saturday (28/10/2023). Christian Rontini is a footballer from the Persita Tangerang club.

Amanda Gonzales’ wedding procession was held with strong Javanese customs. The bride and groom were seen wearing white wedding dresses.

3. Suspected of experiencing domestic violence, Dinar Candy makes you worried and sends a code asking for help

Dinar Candy’s Biodata and Religion (Instagram/@dinar_candy)

Dinar Candy was recently highlighted regarding the news of an unregistered marriage with Ko Apex, who has the status of Ayu Soraya’s husband. However, recently, Dinar Candy posted a code in the form of a picture of a palm on Instagram indicating a request for help.

The image shared by Dinar Candy on Sunday (29/10/2023) consists of three palms with different signs. Some of the palms are open, the thumbs are folded into the palms, and the thumbs are in a fist or can be read as the number 540.

4. Kiky Saputri is not afraid of being challenged by Prabowo’s roasting

Kiky Saputri (Instagram/@kikysaputrii)

Komika Kiky Saputri is now being challenged by a lawyer, Husin Shihab, to grill Indonesian Presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto.

This challenge was the result of accusations that Kiky Saputri sided with Prabowo Subianto more than other presidential candidates, especially Ganjar Pranowo.

5. Parents are busy with law, the remaining balance in Kuya’s Love Account is only 3 dollars

Kuya Cinta Transformation (Instagram/@cintakuya)

Kuya’s love has just succeeded in making his father, Uya Kuya, shocked because he found out that his remaining account balance was 3.39 dollars. The presenter then admonished his eldest son not to hesitate to ask him for money.

“Oh my gosh, Cinta, you only have 3 dollars left, is this serious? Why didn’t you tell papa?” said Uya Kuya in his Instagram upload, Sunday (29/10/2023).

