Hours after the death of actor Matthew Perry was announced, on the afternoon of this Saturday, October 28, 2023, American celebrities have reacted to the sad news.

Let us remember that the actor, to this day, is remembered for his participation in the famous series “Friends”, where he gave life to the iconic Chandler Bing.

Through its X account (formerly Twitter), Warner Channel LA dedicated a few words to the beloved Matthew Perry:

“There is nothing we can say that will make this any less terrible, we will always miss you #MatthewPerry Thank you for every laugh and for giving us #Chandler, you will live forever in our hearts.” It is read in the text that it is accompanied by a black and white photograph of him with the date of his birth and death.

In addition, they added that their hearts are broken by his departure and once again thanked him for the laughter and friendship “Nothing will be the same without our #Chandler #MatthewPerry,” they wrote in another publication.

For its part, through Instagram, the official account of the series also mourned the loss of the actor and dedicated a few words to him:

“We are devastated by the news of the passing of Matthew Perry. He was a true gift to us. Our hearts and condolences go out to his family, loved ones and to all his fans.”

Maggie Wheeler, who was also Perry’s partner in the series Friends, was one of the first to react to the actor’s death.

“What a loss. The world will miss you Matthew Perry. The joy you gave us throughout your life will last forever. “I feel blessed to have shared creative moments,” the actress noted on her Instagram account.

Meredith Salenger, one of Perry’s first friends, whom he met at age 16, said that her “heart is broken” after learning of her friend’s death, without saying more, she wished him to rest in peace.

Mira Sorvino also spoke through X, dedicating the following words to him:

“Find peace and happiness in heaven, making everyone laugh with your unique joy.”

Until now, it is these actresses and countless fans who have mourned the actor’s death.

