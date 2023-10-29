Today, unfortunately, the world of cinema and television is in mourning, as the death of actor Matthew Perry has just been announced.

According to the first reports from the authorities, the actor died at the age of 54 on the afternoon of Saturday, October 28 and was found lifeless in the bathtub of his home.

The causes of death have not yet been determined; The city’s Police Department is carrying out the investigation, but sources say that no signs of self-harm were found (as reported by the Los Angeles Times) or drug use (according to TMZ).

Who was Matthew Perry?

The actor participated in a lot of film and TV projects, but the role for which perhaps most remember Chandler Bing in the 90s sitcom Friends, became one of the fans’ favorite characters.

The actor released the book My memoir – Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing 1 year ago, in which he talks about fame and the implications on his life in a very intimate way. The work was very well received by critics.

The actor also participated in video games, precisely in only 1 project, but in one very loved by the community: Fallout: New Vegas, as Benny. Curiously, the actor got the role after Obsidian Entertainment (creator of Fallout) learned of his love for the franchise.

Matthew Perry was a big fan of Fallout 3

At LEVEL UP we send our condolences to the family and loved ones of Matthew Perry and wish a speedy resignation, as well as peace to the actor in his final rest.

