In a few weeks, on Wednesday, November 15, our Xataka NordVPN 2023 Awards will take place in Madrid, which you can follow from our website. In them we will reward, as always, the most important devices and technologies of 2023. And of course, in its third edition, We will present the Xataka Leyenda award.

This recognition, won by Pedro Duque in 2021 and by Margrethe Vestager in 2022, recognizes the journey and career of someone of great relevance in science and technology. Today we are honored to announce the third winner of this award: Matt Mullenweg, the creator of WordPress among other projects and a great defender of the open Web and open source.

Matt Mullenweg will be joining us during the Xataka NordVPN Awards gala in a few weeks and we will do an interview with him that you can see and read on Xataka. Of course, you can follow it live with us.

Houston, we have a revolution

Mullenweg (Houston, United States, 1984) did not seem predestined to the career he had when he entered university. Not at all.

He enrolled in Political Science at the University of Houston, but He soon abandoned it to dedicate himself to digital mediaespecially in its infrastructure, which had been brewing for some time: in 2002 it created b2/cafelog, its first web content manager, and a year later, as a fork of that, and losing many hours of sleep, it launched WordPress.

After a brief stint at CNET, in 2005 he decided to focus on WordPress, which was gaining more and more followers due to its simplicity and modularity. Also for remaining faithful, despite growth, to its principles around free software and open source.





Mullenweg in a photograph of attending the F.unders Camp in Dublin in 2010. Image: Matt Mullenweg.

During the following years it launched more projects, such as Akismet, a spam filtering service; or Audrey Capital, a venture capital company to back startups; although WordPress was the big star and main product of Automattic, the company he created to manage it. Automattic, by the way, is a play on words between his name, Matt, and the term ‘Automatic’.

The Internet is not the same as it was twenty years ago and we as users probably aren’t either, but WordPress has barely changed, especially with regard to its identity and its values: Automattic has not been sold nor has it gone public nor has it modified its guidelines after two decades of success within the reach of very few, since almost half of the websites around the world use WordPress.





Mullenweg during an interview. Image: Matt Mullenweg.

Mullenweg has a prominent place in Internet history for his enormous contribution to web development, his defense of free software, his role in the democratization of publishing online and its commitment to the developer community: He is also a prominent speaker and it was he who promoted the annual WordCamp conferences, held since 2006.

Along these lines, in a few weeks he will attend the State of the Word 2023, which will be held in Madrid. For the first time, this event, Matt’s own annual keynote address, will take place outside of North America. In it, he will share his reflections on the progress of WordPress and future open source aspirations.

This lover of jazz in general and the saxophone in particular, who decided to work remotely from a caravan when the pandemic broke out, is in our opinion the fair winner of the Xataka Leyenda 2023 award, although the rest of the awards are still to be decided and so are you you can vote for your favorite finalists.

See you on November 15, together with the Xataka team, the xatakeros community, the spokespersons for the award-winning brands and Matt Mullenweg himself. And if you want to join us in person, you can request your ticket here.