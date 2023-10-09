Interviewed by Flashscore, the former Nerazzurri defender talks about Inter’s moment between the championship and the Champions League

Between the Champions League and the championship. In a long interview with Flashscore, Marco Materazzi talks about Inter expecting a tour de force upon returning from the international break. On the Nerazzurri’s Champions League journey, Matrix declared: “Last year Inter showed that they deserved the Champions League, they could even have won it. The positive thing is that I think Inter came out of that match stronger. I think that the team has acquired the strength of those who know they can win with anyone and I think the start of the championship has demonstrated this. Inter must not make the mistake of thinking that the group is easy. Anything can happen in Europe” .

“In the past there have been teams who won the Champions League with eight points in the group and then reached the final with confidence. Every match must be taken seriously, as they are doing. Lautaro and his teammates know that it will be like this. It won’t be easy , but they also know they are strong.”