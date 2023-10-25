El Hormiguero has had the pleasure of welcoming Silvia Abril and Carmina Barrios to the set. The two actresses, with the sense of humor that characterizes them, have visited Pablo Motos to present his latest film while having a great time.

Trancas and Barrancas, as in every program, wanted to take advantage of their moment to test the guests. On this occasion, the performers had to demonstrate their qualities as love detectives by trying to guess whether the two people who appeared together were a real romantic couple or not.

Silvia Abril has shown to have a good eye, but what happened with Carmina has been spectacular… No couple has managed to catch her and she has gotten everything right!