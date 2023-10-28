Fadly Faisal is dating another woman after breaking up with Rebecca Klopper. Fadly recently uploaded a photo together with Lea Ciarachel on his Instagram.

In the photo, Fadly is seen only wearing trousers. Meanwhile, the upper body is clearly visible. Meanwhile, Lea Ciarachel was seen wearing black underwear with a cloth covering her body.

Netizens also think the two of them are very compatible. They even hope that Fadli and Lea Ciarachel will be a match.

“Ai looks so good together,” wrote a netizen.

“I hope you are a good match,” wrote a netizen.

“Whoever AI’s partner is, I hope it will be better, because AI and the family of good people will surely meet someone better,” wrote a netizen.

Through his TikTok account, Fadly Faisal posted a viral TikTok dance video with a woman. Because Fadly did not mention who the woman was, speculation arose. Not a few thought that it was Fadly’s new girlfriend.

“How is it possible to move so quickly,” said netizens in suspicion.

“You moved on too quickly ai,” said another.

After tracing, the woman was Azela Putri, Fadly Faisal’s filming partner.

“That’s AII’s filming friend… Aiii often shares a lot of filming,” said the netizen, trying to set the record straight.

“Is this his shooting partner or not,” added another.