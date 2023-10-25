Jorge has shown overwhelming confidence in his duel against Alejandro and that has helped him dominate the celebrity origins category, which has made him take away his great territory from the leader of the classification at that time.

Instead of going back to the board and defending the dog breed category, Jorge has preferred to continue challenging and has decided to go for Javi’s sports shields. He wants to try fights for the issues that he believes he best masters!

As soon as he got on the gaming stand, Javi asked Manel Fuentes for a few seconds to read a poem he had written about his experience at The Floor. Neither the contestant nor his companions could help but be moved by those words!

The duel has begun with maximum intensity. The two have given correct answers to the second and have said a total of forty teams during their confrontation. Who will have taken the victory? Play the video and find out!