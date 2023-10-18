Season 5 of Halo Infinite multiplayer started today and is loaded with content that the game community will be able to enjoy in the coming months. Among the new features is the addition of the Master Chief’s most iconic armor, but the bad news is that you will have to pay for it.

Through the official 343 Industries website, the team in charge of Halo Infinite multiplayer revealed that on the occasion of the upcoming 22nd anniversary of Halo: Combat Evolved it will bring a lot of new content to the title in the form of maps, accessories, and armor , including the Mjolnir Mark V, which the Master Chief debuted in the 2001 title.

Mjolnir Mark V armor will not be free in Halo Infinite multiplayer

The Mjolnir Mark V armor pack consists of the Viridescent Ring and Cinder Ring finishes, as well as the Aurum Evolved visor, which together give the classic look of the Master Chief as he debuted on Xbox.

According to the details, this armor will have the improvements for Season 5, which means that the option to customize the finish, visor, emblem and effects will be enabled.

Although it was mentioned that the armor would arrive in the in-game store on November 7, it was not specified that there would be no way to get it without using real money.

This is what Master Chief’s classic armor will look like in Halo Infinite multiplayer

It wasn’t until after publication that 343 Industries community manager John Junyszek clarified that the Mark V armor will be a premium item in the store, meaning it can only be purchased with real money. Unfortunately, the price of the armor was not revealed.

It is important to mention that this armor in previous installments of the series can be unlocked through the game, which is a reward for dedicated fans. However, in Halo Infinite multiplayer it is different, since let us remember that it is a free-to-play project that is supported by a profit model in cosmetic accessories.

It is not yet known how much the Master Chief’s classic armor will cost in Halo Infinite

Would you be willing to pay for the original Master Chief armor in Halo Infinite multiplayer? Tell us in the comments.

Halo Infinite is available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC. You can find more about him if you visit his file or if you consult our written review.

