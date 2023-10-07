loading…

Cars burn due to a Hamas rocket attack in Ashkelon, Israel, Saturday (7/10/2023). Hamas launched Operation Storm al-Aqsa which killed more than 200 people in Israel. Photo/REUTERS

TEL AVIV – The number of victims killed in Operation Storm al-Aqsa by the Hamas group to the region Israel increased again to more than 200 people. This is the most shocking massive attack by Hamas in history.

The Hamas attack, including firing thousands of rockets in a matter of minutes, took place on Saturday (7/10/2023). Initial reports said 21 people had died, but the death toll continues to rise.

Hebrew language media reports quoted by the Times of Israel, Sunday (8/10/2023), stated that the number of deaths due to massive Hamas attacks was more than 200 people.

This number is expected to increase further because around 1,100 other people were injured, many of whom were in serious condition.

On Saturday morning, hundreds of Hamas gunmen infiltrated Israel, crossing at various points and overwhelming what the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) considers to be a highly sophisticated border fence.

This very rapid infiltration only occurred shortly after thousands of rockets rained down on various cities in Israel. The Iron Dome missile defense system was compromised because many rockets hit Zionist buildings and military installations.

Hamas claimed to have fired 5,000 rockets in 20 minutes. However, the IDF confirmed that more than 2,000 rockets attacked Israel.

Hamas also claims to have kidnapped dozens of Israeli citizens and taken them to Gaza. The IDF has confirmed that soldiers and civilians have been taken hostage, but has not said how many.

