The Teatre nightclub in Atalayas, Murcia, Spain, was hit by fire. Nine people died, several others are still missing. Photo/Sky News

MADRID – At least nine people died in fire great at a nightclub in Murcia, Spain, Sunday (1/10/2023) morning. The death toll is likely to increase as rescue teams are still searching for missing people.

Emergency services said the fire broke out at the Teatre nightclub in Atalayas, Murcia.

Murcia Mayor Jose Ballesta said nine people were confirmed dead. Previously, he said seven people were found in the same area on the first floor, where the fire broke out.

Outside the club, young people hug while waiting for information about the missing people.

“I had five family members inside, I don’t know where they were. And two friends,” said an unnamed man.

Ballesta declared three days of mourning for those who died. Flags were lowered to half-mast outside Murcia City Hall.

Video footage released by Murcia’s fire service showed firefighters trying to control the fire inside the nightclub. According to the footage, the fire had destroyed part of the roof.

“We are devastated,” Ballesta said, adding that rescue teams were still searching for several people reported missing.

Ballesta told television station 24h that the fire started around 06.00 am and was now under control.

He said emergency services were working to determine the cause of the fire.

Four people have been hospitalized due to smoke inhalation.

