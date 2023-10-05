Massimo Bonini enters Giorgio Fabiani’s business: the partnership that will lead the Fermo shoe factory straight to Missoni and Mugler is underway

Il Giorgio Fabiani shoe factory signs a partnership with Massimo Bonini, which pushes its business beyond distribution. In this way the consolidated quality of the Fermo brand in the production of shoes with the marketing of the productthrough the platform active in the development and wholesale of footwear, bags and fashion accessories.

In fact, as stated in a press release, thetransaction for the sale of a minority share of the share capital it took place through the holding of the Bonini group precisely to join forces to bring about the modernization and optimize all production and distribution processes.

Read also: Tourism, Aponte also in the game to buy Alpitour. MSC doesn’t stop

According to expectations, Pambianco reports, the iBonini’s entrance in the shareholding structure will immediately lead to a significant increase in turnover, which should grow by 20% already in 2024, according to forecasts.

The first initiatives resulting from the partnership are already known: Missoni e Muggles, as customers of Massimo Bonini’s showroom, will soon start a production collaboration with the Giorgio Fabiani shoe factory.

Read also: The Illy family splits, Polo del Gusto to Riccardo. While the coffee…

«The operation finalized represents a fundamental step in our vision of growth and innovation – he declared Giorgio Fabiani. We are thrilled to collaborate with the Bonini group and prestigious fashion houses such as Mugler and Missoni. We will have the opportunity to further elevate our company and to offer high quality products to our customers.” Subscribe to the newsletter