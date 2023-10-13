2023 began like an earthquake for the staff of large technology firms with massive layoffs and internal restructuring. The second quarter of the year seemed to calm the waters with a drastic drop in layoff numbers, but the economic forecasts for 2024 are not optimistic and some companies have already pulled out the scissors and are going to end the year with significant staff cuts. Qualcomm has announced the layoffs of 1,200 employees.

Qualcomm fires again. Qualcomm is the largest maker of mobile processors and chips, a sector that seemed immune to mass layoffs backed by years of record sales. According to the records of the Layoffs portal, the company’s restructuring resulted in laying off 153 employees from the headquarters in San Diego in December 2022, 30 more in May 2023 for its headquarters in Israel and 84 in June 2023 for its headquarters in San Francisco. Figures much lower than the thousands of layoffs that were being carried out at Amazon, Meta, Google or Microsoft.

However, the company has just announced the dismissal of 2.5% of its workforce. Some 1,258 positions at the Santa Clara and San Diego headquarters. Fortune points out that the largest bulk of layoffs will affect the engineering department with 750 layoffs, in intermediate and management positions, but also affecting technicians who must leave their positions before December 13.

Economic storm brewing. Qualcomm’s figures in 2023 are not the best in recent years, with drops of up to 23% in revenue and a 52% reduction in profits from the previous quarter. The economic estimates for the company are not good for 2024, weighed down by the drop in sales of the mobile market and the resurgence of the Chinese semiconductor industry.

Akash Palkhiwala, Qualcomm’s chief financial officer, told Fortune that the company expected a 19% reduction in revenue by the end of this fiscal year, so containment measures are necessary. “Until we see sustained signs of improving fundamentals, our operating framework does not assume an immediate recovery,” the executive said.

The Chinese blockade, a big hit in the wheels. The Chinese market is one of the most important in the mobile phone industry and the limitations imposed by the United States. Qualcomm has a large exposure to the Chinese market on its balance sheets, where 63.6% of its profits come from sales in that country. The US blockade of semiconductors has caused a great impact on the company’s accounts, with annual losses of $5.26 billion.

Imagen | Flickr (Kārlis Dambrāns)