The wave of layoffs that the video game industry is facing does not seem to be about to stop. After Epic Games’ announcement that it was going to lay off 870 employees, it is Naugty Dog’s turn (also following that of companies such as 343 Industries, Electronic Arts, Ubisoft and a long etcetera). And as the studio responsible for some of Playstation’s biggest hits, these cuts may have unintended consequences for Sony.

Layoffs. Although it has not been officially announced publicly, last week two sources informed Kotaku that at least 25 developers were leaving the company. These are positions within all departments of the studio, from design to production, although the majority belong to the quality control department. It appears that no one who was working at the company full-time has been fired.

Those that remain. Those dismissed will not receive compensation and the rest are being asked not to tell anything about the situation that remains in the company. And it is not the only recent movement within the studio: a few months ago, co-president Evan Wells retired from his position after 19 years. Shortly after, Neil Druckmann, main writer of the house’s most important games and also co-writer of the HBO Max television series, announced a powerful restructuring of the studio’s leadership.

The multi that never was. Currently, Naughty Dog was working on a multiplayer based on the celebrated Factions mode from the first installment. It is a mode that is barely known about, and in theory it should have come out at the same time as the 2020 launch of ‘The Last of Us Part II’. But with the release of the game, Naughty Dog communicated that they had decided, due to their ambition, not to include it as part of that title, but to release it independently and as a complete game.

Bad vibes. But the problems with this multiplayer do not come with the layoffs, but from something before. In the last Playstation Showcase, the highly anticipated game was not presented even with a modest teaser, which sparked speculation. Naughty Dog came forward saying that the game needed a little more time. Shortly after, Bloomberg published that multiplayer was not developing as satisfactorily as would be expected.

Quality problems. According to the media, Sony would have paralyzed the game’s development while Naughty Dog “reevaluated its quality and long-term viability.” Within Naughty Dog, only a small group works on the game while other workers are dedicated to other projects. The report would have been developed by Bungie (‘Destiny 2’), which would have raised doubts about the quality of the game and the low probability of it working as a service.

On the tightrope. The latest rumors say that the game is currently frozen and its development paralyzed. A real setback for Sony that, regardless of the money invested in this ‘The Last of Us’ in multiplayer version, is currently with many of its iconic franchises (‘God of War’, ‘The Last of Us’, ‘Uncharted ‘) at a standstill or with developments in very early stages. A paralysis that must not be sitting well with the company.

