The MásMóvil Group operator once again improves its rates. Although, on this occasion, only renews the cheapest fiber and mobile modality that he had in his catalog until now. In this way, it reinforces its position compared to its direct competitors, such as O2 or Jazztel, among others.

And this time it is not a specific offer from the operator, but rather it is renewing its catalog and leaving aside forever what was its rate with 300 Mbps.

The 300 and 500 Mbps

The month of October brings new changes for the operator’s clients or for those who were interested in contracting a convergent plan with the yellow operator. First of all, it increases the minimum speed of its combined fiber + mobile rates by up to 66%. And, instead of being able to contract 300 Mbps of Internet, now The minimum that MásMóvil offers is 500 Mbps. The good thing is that this increase in speed does not imply an increase in price.

However, it must be taken into account that, in the Internet-only plan, the company does maintain the option with 300 Mbps as the most economical plan, along with the 1 Gbps offer.

On the other hand, the yellow operator also increases mobile gigabytes of your cheapest fiber plus mobile plan. So, in general, it completely renews its most economical combination. In fact, it happens to have from 30 GB to 50 GB. So, from now on, the minimum gigabytes are 50 GB.

How are the prices?

With the new changes in MásMóvil rates, the operator’s cheapest combination is the plan with 500 Mbps y 50 GB which starts at 39.90 euros per month, so keeps the price. The second option offered by the operator comes with 500 Mbps and 100 GB for the mobile for 39.90 euros per month for a quarter and, from the fourth month, the price rises to 44.90 euros per month.

In addition to the fact that the operator also allows the option of increasing the speed of fiber at 1 Gbps for 10 euros more per month. Although this alternative was already available. On the other hand, for new customers, MásMóvil has an active promotion with which you can get a smartphone from 0 euros (with a stay of 2 years), in addition to fiber at 1 Gbps and 100 GB for 39.90 euros during the first three months or 500 Mbps and two mobile lines with 50 GB to share for 39.90 euros for 1 year (promotion available until October 31 for new registrations).

Therefore, from now on, these are the two fiber and mobile options that the MásMóvil Group operator has: fiber with 500 Mbps or 1 Gbps. Otherwise, if you want a lower connection speed, you have no choice but to use their Internet-only rate, since you can contract 300 Mbps for 24.99 euros per month for 1 year (after 12 months the price rises to 29.99 euros per month).