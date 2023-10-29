Suara.com – PDIP politician Masinton Pasaribu expressed the feelings of PDIP General Chair Megawati Soekarnoputri for President Joko Widodo or Jokowi. He stated that Megawati always loved Jokowi.

“Mrs. Mega always loves Mr. Jokowi, but I don’t know that Mr. Jokowi still doesn’t love Ms. Mega,” said Masinton in a discussion held in South Jakarta, Sunday (29/10/2023).

“Mrs Mega always loves and cares for Mr Jokowi. Does Mr Jokowi love you or not? I hope he still loves you,” he continued.

He had to convey this because he saw the current situation. He considers that currently Megawati often clashes with Jokowi following maneuvers carried out by the Head of State’s children.

“People now seem to be pitting Pak Jokowi against Teuku Umar’s family,” he explained.

President Joko Widodo (right) holds the hand of PDI Perjuangan General Chair Megawati Sukarnoputri (left) while walking together on the sidelines of the PDI Perjuangan National Working Meeting in Jakarta, Tuesday (6/6/2023). (ANTARA PHOTOS/Monang Sinaga).

Separately, the Secretary General of PDIP, Hasto Kristiyanto, admitted that he was sad because Jokowi and his family had left behind.

Hasto said that Jokowi chose to leave PDIP because he was considered to have other requests that had the potential to violate the constitution. However, he did not explain the request in question.

“At first we just prayed that this wouldn’t happen, but it turned out it really happened,” said Hasto in a written statement, Sunday.

Hasto admitted that he was sad because he thought that up until now PDIP had always given Jokowi privileges.

“When the Party’s DPP met with the rank and file of the branch and branch as the lowest level of the Party structure, many did not believe that this could happen,” he said.