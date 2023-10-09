Masahiro Sakurai has just given some very interesting news: he has confirmed that he will be collaborating with a famous YouTuber in which he will play a video game yet to be determined. We still don’t know the identity of the YouTuber, the nature of the collaboration or when the video will be revealed, but we do have Sakurai’s announcement about it through a tweet:

Since my YouTube debut, many of you have expressed interest in watching me play other games.

Well, you’ll soon have your chance, because Masahiro Sakurai on Creating Games is planning a special crossover with another well-known YouTube channel!

Stay tuned for more details… — Masahiro Sakurai (@Sora_Sakurai) October 8, 2023

Masahiro Sakurai He is one of the most important figures in history, being in charge of the Smash Bros. series. and being the creator of the friendly Kirby, a genius!

What do you think? Which YouTuber do you think Sakurai will collaborate with? Don’t hesitate to leave it in the comments.