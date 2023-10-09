If we talk about famous personalities in the video game industry, it is a must to mention Masahiro Sakurai. No wonder, because for many years he was responsible for Super Smash Bros. After finishing his work with the latest installment of the successful Nintendo franchise, he gave his career a 180° turn.

In December 2022, the Japanese creative stated in an interview that he is “semi-retired” from the video game industry. Thus, much of his current efforts are focused on his YouTube channel, where he makes fun videos to talk about design philosophy and other issues behind game development.

This new personal project of the Japanese designer turned out to be a success, and it seems that we will soon see him share the screen with another YouTube celebrity.

Related video: Super Smash Bros. Ultimate: How did it become the best crossover?

Masahiro Sakurai will collaborate with a “well-known YouTube channel”

In his videos, Masahiro Sakurai mainly talks about the video games in which he had the opportunity to participate in his extensive professional career, although on some occasions he talks about third-party titles. Of course, many of his fans would love to see him play.

Luckily, the creative plans to please his extensive fan base. In a publication on social networks, he announced that he will collaborate with a popular YouTuber. Who will he be? It’s impossible to know, but the community is very excited and waiting to learn more details about it.

“Since my YouTube debut, many of you have expressed interest in seeing me play other games. Well, they will soon have the chance because Masahiro Sakurai on Creating Games is planning a special crossover with another well-known YouTube channel. Stay tuned for more details,” the developer wrote.

Masahiro Sakurai will celebrate a crossover with a popular YouTube channel

With more than 500,000 subscribers, Masahiro Sakurai triumphs on YouTube

Without a doubt, the concept behind Masahiro Sakurai’s YouTube channel caught the attention of thousands of gamers around the world. At the time of writing these lines, he has more than 562,000 subscribers. To a certain extent, the success of this proposal was seen coming from the beginning.

In August 2022, the Japanese creative opened his YouTube channel and his first video gained an impressive amount of 681,309 views. In less than a month, she surpassed 100,000 subscribers and earned the silver badge. In December of that year, he reached 500,000 followers on the platform.

But tell us, are you a fan of the designer? Which Youtuber do you think he will collaborate with? Let us read you in the comments.

Click here to read more news related to Masahiro Sakurai.

Related video: The story behind Super Smash Bros.

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News

Fuente