Marvel is preparing to receive the best Avengers team in its history and they belong to the Ultimate Universe.

Los Avengers They have gone through numerous changes throughout their history. Unlike the League of Justice From DC, which is usually a much less rotating group, the Avengers have always been characterized by having changed the members who were among their ranks. Even Marvel’s most powerful Avengers have resigned from the group to take a break. Now, the arrival of the Ultimate Universe to Marvel It will mark a new milestone for the group and may be the most important in recent years.

The evil version of Reed Richardsalso known as The Maker, has been the person who brought about the creation of Earth-6160 and has great ideas for this new custom-made universe. In a more than predictable plan, the heroes of this world have done everything possible to put an end to the ideas that he has set in motion. The Maker. Despite how hard the battles were that led to the defeat of this sinister Reed Richardsthe fact that it can be defeated has inspired the cause of the heroes of this Tierra and they are convinced that together they will be able to stop it. Tony Stark, known for having designed some of the most impressive Iron Man armors, has returned to lead an iconic group that was considered extinct: the Ultimates.

In an attempt to stop Reed Richards, Howard Stark of Earth-6160 focused all his efforts on dismantling the villain’s plans and ending his reign based on terror. in the comic Ultimate Invasion #4by Jonathan Hickman and Bryan Hitch, you can see how heroes manage to succeedalthough gaining their freedom is achieved by sacrificing the life of Howard. Inspired by the death of his father, Tony Stark is determined to continue the work Howard left behind. Not only does Tony create an impressive suit, but he immediately sets out to discover where the heroes are hidden to form the greatest team of Avengers the Marvel Universe has ever seen.

Despite his good intentions, this Tony Stark is much younger and, above all, inexperienced than his analogue version from Earth-616. This Iron Man is forging his own path as a hero and it looks like it awaits him a very promising future at Marvel. Tony was the first person with whom Howard shared the truth about The Maker, and it was he himself who told him to fight even if everything seems lost. No matter how much it hurt him to lose his father, Tony Stark is well aware of what Howard’s sacrifice meant and is the driving force that will boost hope among the members of the Ultimates.

Beyond that, it’s not just his determination to form a superhero team that makes him Tony be so special. We normally associate the figure of Iron Man with that of a character who only follows his own ego. There has never been a version of Tony Stark who is as willing to listen as she is. This will undoubtedly help bring once-lost heroes back into the heroic scene, including Captain America. By creating your own universe, The Maker made sure things happened the way he wanted.

In fact, the villain went to great lengths to make Magic y Colossus They could be manipulated. However, there are many other heroes that he decided to avoid completely. For example, him Peter Parker from Earth-6160 He never received the radioactive spider bite that would have changed his life by becoming Spider-Man. For him Captain America, it meant remaining frozen rather than being discovered. This ensured that The Maker He would never have to face the constant threat of the world’s greatest heroes. That will all change now that Tony Stark is determined to form Marvel’s most legendary Avengers team.

