Nixxes Software has released a new patch (v.2.1012.0.0) for Spider-Man Miles Morales on PC, whose news we reveal below.

Our friend and neighbor Spider-Man is back on everyone’s lips. It is no wonder, because in two days the highly anticipated Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 arrives, exclusive to PS5 that will compete for GOTY 2023 on December 7 at The Game Awards.

It’s one of the best superhero gamesand a high-caliber exclusive for PlayStation 5. At HobbyConsolas you can now read the analysis, where we highlight the greatness of the Insomniac title.

But not everything was going to be Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. If you haven’t played the original, you can do so in its original version for PS4, the PS5 remaster, or the excellent port developed by Nixxes Software for PC.

And, in the same way, the story continues in Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, an installment that serves as a bridge between the 2018 game and the sequel that arrives this Friday, October 20 in stores.

In fact, Nixxes has released a new patch for Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales on PC, with some important news to comment on.

What’s new in patch v2.1012.0.0.

A new update is now available for Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales on PC. We can read the full patch notes at this Steam link.

Mainly, the patch is responsible for improving the performance of the title on computers with AMD GPUs. If this is your case, you should notice a significant improvement from now on. It also applies better stability on computers with AMD RDNA 3.

Furthermore, the patch adds an improvement for Intel XeSS version 1.2Intel’s resolution and performance enhancement technology.

They are not the only new features of the patch. Below, we reveal all the changes and corrections applied in this new version available on PC.

Fixed an issue with diagonal left stick input when Steam input is not active. The launcher has been adjusted to accommodate screens with low resolutions or high DPI scaling settings. Updated Intel XeSS to version 1.2.0, with support for dynamic resolution scaling. CPU performance improvements for ray tracing and crowd generation. Performance and stability improvements for ray tracing on AMD GPUs. Stability improvements on AMD RDNA 3 GPUs. Fixed an issue that caused extensive screen blur when using a scaler at very low resolutions. Resolved a crash that could occur when changing resolution and dynamic resolution scaling at the same time in display settings.

Insomniac Games advises that, if you experience any problems with this version of the game, always You can uninstall the patch and apply the previous version.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales is available for PC through Steam and Epic Games Store, developed by Nixxes Software. You can also play it in its original versions for PS5 and PS4, and we recommend doing so if you want to play Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.