After months and months of theories and speculation, Insomniac Games has finally confirmed that Marvel’s Spider-Man and Marvel’s Wolverine are connected, as they are set in the same narrative universe.

In an interview granted to the microphones of Kinda Funny Gamesthe creative director of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (here is our review) Bryan Intihar said that the events of these video games take place on Earth-1048one of the many alternative realities of the House of Ideas comics.

However, Intihar did not want to reveal the possibility that Peter Parker and Miles Morales will appear in the video game dedicated to Wolverine, nor was there any mention of a possible cameo by Logan in the Spider-Man titles. In any case, we would like to remind you that Marvel’s Wolverine is currently in production and will see the light soon exclusively on PlayStation 5.

