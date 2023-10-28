Spider-Man has had a large number of titles over the years.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has been a title that at its premiere has already had a sales record within the PlayStation circle, which has obviously made it clear that acquire this license and give it to Insomniac Games It has been one of the greatest successes that Sony management has had.

In that sense, the title, of which the players have already chosen the worst suit, shows off two great wall-crawling villains, thereby giving rise to Peter Parker and Miles Morales must stop Kraven and Venom, the latter being the biggest threat after the black suit arc that adapts to the title. However, the truth is that It’s not the first time we’ve seen something like this. in a Spider-Man video game.

Spider-Man Web of Shadows has many elements in common with Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

All this is due to the fact that in 2008 it went on sale Spider-Man: Kingdom of Shadowsalso known in its original language as Spider-Man: Web of Shadows, a title in which Peter acquired the black suit once again after an encounter with Venom (called Veneno in the Spanish dubbing) and in which Luke Cage and Moon Knight appeared among many others. However, the interesting thing comes when, in the second half of the game, New York suffers a symbiote invasion that have emerged from Venom himself.

Whether consciously or not, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 uses this plot in its final act in which it is discovered that Venom has been spreading the symbiote among citizens of New York, forcing the two Spider-Men to save the day by confronting Venom, the source of the problem.

However, perhaps the main difference is that the Web of Shadows some villains acquire the symbioteas is the case of Vulture and Electro, while in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 except for one character (which we will omit because it is a major spoiler for the story) the rest are generic charactersalthough from different categories according to their size and color, which helps to differentiate them.

Be that as it may, we will have to see if Insomniac Games’ inspiration for this title has gone much further, although until then know that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is available for PS5 since last October 20.

