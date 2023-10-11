The narrative that Insomniac Games has put on the table with Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has been commented on by its own creators. The conflicts, duality and decisions that this superhero experiences will go one step further in the sequel.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 It launches on October 20 on PS5 with the great continuation of the two games that preceded it. Peter Parker and Miles Morales They will face new dangers and a reality that Insomniac Games has wanted to perfect.

The story of the first games was a success because it not only made us fight against the bad guys, but also sought portray the lives of the two spider-mentheir fears, their personal situations and the dichotomy between what is inside and outside the suit.

Now, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 wants to take that to the next level according to the creative team at Insomniac Games. Marvel has published a blog collecting the thoughts of senior creative director, Bryan Intihar, and Marvel Games creative director, Bill Rosemann.

A great power…

Both point out that this sequel has focused on provide more depth to the characters and the ability that Spider-Man has to inspire anyone. He is the town’s superhero, with whom you can empathize.

We all talk about: why do we love Spider-Man? I think what we said from the beginning was: he’s probably the superhero we identify with the most. He is not a soldier, like Captain America. He is not a god, like Thor. He’s not a billionaire like Tony Stark, Ithiar notes.

He’s a kid from Queens and Miles is a kid from Brooklyn. They have good days and bad days, strengths and weaknesses and real problems that we can all relate to and they have struggles that we have all had in our lives.

…carries a great responsibility

Without a doubt, the game will exploit one of the strengths around Spider-Man, both Peter and Miles, the duality of their lives and how they affect their decisions with and without the mask put to his other self…

When we write and create characters, we always say that when Spider-Man wins, Peter loses, Miles loses or MJ loses. That push and pull always has to be there, because it’s not just a big sacrifice for each Spider-Man story, Rosemann continued.

Spider-Man constantly sacrifices himself; He constantly has to choose between: ‘Do I do something for Spider-Man or do I do something for myself?’ I think that’s what makes him a cool character, kind of relatable, but it’s a lot of fun to work with that dynamic.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will strive to represent all of this in the best possible way. will he get it? Know that the analyzes of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 already have a date and time, ready for the swing?