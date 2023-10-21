Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 takes a lot of inspiration from the comics and movie stories of the world’s most famous wall-crawler, but also presents original ideas and new concepts in its story line. One of the most interesting changes we saw in the origin of one of the most iconic villains in comics: Venom.

From the first trailer for this new installment, we knew that the symbiote was going to play an important role in the plot and that Venom would be one of the main antagonists; However, there was one big question: who is the person behind the monster?

Insomniac Games confirmed a few months ago that Eddie Brock is not the host of the symbiote in this adaptation, but refrained from revealing the identity of the individual responsible for giving life to the iconic comic book villain. After a long time, we already know the answer.

Before continuing, it is important to note that we will share spoilers of Marvel’s Spider-Man

Related video: Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 – Gameplay Trailer

Who is Venom in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2?

In recent months, the internet was filled with crazy theories trying to find the identity of the monster. While some said that The requirements was going to carry the symbiote to unleash chaos in New York and continue his hunt, others believed that Norman Osborn would succumb to the influence of the extraterrestrial being.

Although these theories are interesting, they were ultimately wrong. Actually, Harry OsbornPeter Parker’s best friend, is the carrier of the symbiote and eventually becomes the fearsome Venom.

Venom is lethal in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

This finding will surprise few players. Since the first installment and the spin-off starring Miles Morales, Insomniac Games hinted that Norman Osborn uses the symbiote to treat the rare disease that afflicts his son. Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 delves into that event and we see the link that exists between the extraterrestrial being and Harry.

Now, can fans play as Venom in this new installment developed by Insomniac Games? Yes, but there is bad news.

What happens is that players will only have control over the monster in one mission, just when the symbiote bonds with Harry Osborn again. You will be able to fight against Kraven and his army with a unique set of skills, making it a very interesting section where the gameplay changes to emphasize the power of this iconic character from comics, games and movies.

Venom could have its own video game, hints Insomniac Games

Now, could it be possible for the symbiote to be the protagonist of a sequel or spin-off? Although the future is uncertain, there is a possibility.

In an interview, Jon Paquette, narrative director of Insomniac Games, announced that the company is willing to make a video game focused on Venom. For now, the developers will take a break and start listening to fans’ suggestions.

But tell us, what do you think of the version of this character? Let us read you in the comments.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is available for PlayStation 5. Follow this link to find more news related to it.

Related video: The good, the bad and the meh of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News

Fuente