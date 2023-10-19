Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will officially debut in a few hours and beyond the hype for this sequel, the development process of Insomniac Games stands out, which simply has not stopped launching AAA titles in recent years, proving that it is today the studio PlayStation leader. It seems that this train has no intention of stopping because a spin-off is already being considered.

Will Insomniac make a Venom video game?

During an interview with Insider, Jon Paquette, director of narrative at Insomniac Games, revealed that the studio is willing to consider a video game of Venom. In this regard, the creative pointed out that after the launch they will take a break but they will not lose attention to what the fans ask for and if the community is excited because the villain has his own title: “now, we are focused on Spider-Man 2, “And what we’re going to do is wait to see how the fans react. We’re going to listen to the fans and ask ourselves what do they really want? We’ll talk about it after we’ve all had time to sleep and take a vacation.”

A Venom video game would be similar to the Spider-Man: Miles Morales experience

In case Insomniac Games notices that there are possibilities that Venom could have its video game, this related to fan requests, it is likely that it will take the direction of Spider-Man: Miles Morales, or be a spin-off from the base game although with the villain’s particularities.

